Israel won't let Iran get nuclear weaponry, says PM Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weaponry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday (May 8), reiterating a long-held Israeli position after Teheran announced it was scaling back some of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.

"This morning, on my way here, I heard that Iran intends to pursue its nuclear programme," Mr Netanyahu said in a speech marking Israel's Memorial Day.

"We will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weaponry. We will continue to fight those who would kill us."