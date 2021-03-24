Israel votes, with neither PM nor rivals set to win outright majority

TEL AVIV • Israelis headed to voting stations yesterday in an all-too-familiar ritual that could deepen the country's political impasse.

Polls show neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor any of his rivals able to securely form a coalition after the fourth election in two years.

The nation is fiercely divided over his leadership, which has been tested by corruption charges against him and a coronavirus outbreak curbed but not quelled by the world's most aggressive vaccination campaign.

With 13 parties in serious contention to enter Parliament, Israel's political system has become more fragmented and personalised, allowing extremists on both the right and left to punch above their weight, said Professor Yedidia Stern, president of the Jewish People Policy Institute, a research centre.

"The likelihood is that even if a coalition is formed after the election, it will be vulnerable and fragile, and its chances of surviving over time are not good," Prof Stern said in a pre-election statement.

Israel has been engulfed by political turmoil amid rising regional and global turbulence. Tensions with Iran and its proxies have flared up repeatedly, and while the Israeli economy weathered the coronavirus better than many others, risks are piling up.

Joblessness, including furloughs, is towering at 18 per cent.

The national budget has not been updated since March 2019, impeding key policy action like improving outdated infrastructure. And the government is watching warily as United States President Joe Biden works to rejoin the Iran nuclear accord and reset ties with the Palestinians that foundered during Mr Donald Trump's era.

The election was called after Mr Netanyahu's joint administration with Defence Minister Benny Gantz collapsed in December, seven months into its term. Final polls showed Mr Netanyahu's Likud gaining steam and leading by a wide margin, buoyed by the vaccination drive and defections from right-wing adversaries.

But neither a pro-Netanyahu bloc nor the opposing camp seems to command a parliamentary majority, raising the spectre of a fifth round of balloting.

Four parties appeared to be hovering around the threshold to enter Parliament. If any of them does not get in, that could change the distribution of seats and, by extension, the relative strength of the blocs.

The Prime Minister, casting his vote at a Jerusalem school, urged Israelis to "put into action their democratic right to vote."

Preliminary results of the vote were due through the night yesterday and today.

For Israel's longest-serving leader, with a combined 15 years at the helm, there is more than politics at stake as he stands trial. A sixth term would offer the opportunity to push through legislation granting a sitting premier immunity from prosecution.

Mr Gantz provided a formidable challenge in the previous three elections, but he lost most of his following after agreeing to govern with the Prime Minister, breaking a top campaign pledge.

BLOOMBERG