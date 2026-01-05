Israel urges evacuation of four villages in Lebanon ahead of strikes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lebanese army members stand on a military vehicle during a Lebanese army media tour, to review the army's operations in the southern Litani sector, in Alma Al-Shaab, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, November 28, 2025. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

CAIRO, Jan 5 - An Israeli military spokesperson issued an evacuation order on Monday for four villages in eastern and southern Lebanon ahead of planned strikes.

The spokesperson said the military was planning strikes on what he described as Hezbollah and Hamas "military infrastructure" in the villages of Hammara and Ain el-Tineh in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley and Kfar Hatta and Aanan in the south.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024, ending more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah that had culminated in Israeli strikes that severely weakened the Iran-backed militant group. Since then, the sides have traded accusations over violations.

Lebanon has faced growing pressure from the U.S. and Israel to disarm Hezbollah, and its leaders fear that Israel could dramatically escalate strikes across the battered country to push Lebanon's leaders to confiscate Hezbollah's arsenal more quickly. REUTERS