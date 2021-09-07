Israel to reopen for tour groups that are fully vaccinated

JERUSALEM • Israel will allow small tour groups from certain countries to visit from Sept 19, under a pilot scheme to kick-start tourism, the government says.

Tour groups of between five and 30 people from countries on Israel's green, yellow and orange lists will be allowed to enter the country, provided that all group members have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Tourism Ministry said on Sunday. Singapore is among the countries on the yellow, or low-risk, list.

Individual tourists, who have not been allowed to visit Israel since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic there in March last year unless they are visiting family members, will still not be allowed to enter outside of a tour group.

In May, amid a drop in Covid-19 infections, Israel allowed in small tour groups. More than 2,000 visitors arrived, mainly from the United States and Europe. But the initiative was paused last month as the Delta variant spread, leading to a surge in infections in Israel despite its world-leading vaccination roll-out.

Under the new plan, there will be no restrictions on the number of tour groups that Israel will let in, the ministry said, but groups from countries on Israel's red list - which currently comprises Bulgaria, Brazil, Mexico and Turkey - will not be eligible.

Foreign tourists must show proof that they have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine within the last six months or a booster shot in order to qualify for entry.

The tourists will also have to present a negative polymerase chain reaction test, taken up to 72 hours before arrival, and will undergo a serological test once they land in Tel Aviv.

The ministry said "not one corona case was identified among the groups" that entered after the restrictions were eased in May. It said it hoped individual tourists would be allowed to visit in the near future.

REUTERS