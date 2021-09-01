Israel to extend loan to cash-strapped Palestinian Authority

JERUSALEM • Israel will lend the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority (PA) more than US$150 million (S$201 million) after the two sides held their highest-level meeting in years, Israeli officials said, while playing down prospects of any major diplomatic breakthrough.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz, who has responsibility for the Israeli-occupied West Bank, travelled to the self-ruled Palestinian area of the territory for previously undisclosed talks on Sunday with President Mahmoud Abbas.

A source close to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the Premier had approved the Gantz-Abbas meeting and deemed it a "routine" matter. "There is no diplomatic process with the Palestinians, nor will there be one," the source told Reuters.

US-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state stalled in 2014.

The Gantz-Abbas meeting took place as Mr Bennett, a nationalist who opposes Palestinian statehood, returned from his first talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

PA official Hussein Al Sheikh said the talks with Mr Gantz included "all aspects" of Palestinian-Israeli ties. Mr Abbas coordinates West Bank security with Israel.

Both sides are wary of Hamas, the Islamist group which seized the Gaza Strip, another Palestinian territory, from Mr Abbas in 2007.

But Israel chafes at stipends the PA pays to militants jailed or killed in attacks on Israelis.

In a protest measure, the Bennett government last month withheld US$180 million from 2020 tax revenues it collected on behalf of the PA.

A Gantz spokesman said that policy was unchanged. The 500 million shekel (US$155 million) loan was meant to help "with vital PA functions" and would be repaid next year out of future tax revenues collected by Israel, the spokesman added.

A White House statement said Mr Biden, during his talks with Mr Bennett last Friday, reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and "underscored the importance of steps to improve the lives of Palestinians".

Mr Bennett did not mention Palestinians in public remarks at the White House that focused largely on arch-enemy Iran's nuclear programme.

Mr Gantz, a centrist in Mr Bennett's coalition government, has called in the past for resumption of a peace process with the Palestinians, who aspire to a state of their own in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Middle East war.

But any renewed movement on the issue could shake the foundations of Mr Bennett's government of left-wing, rightist, centrist and Arab parties that in June ended the conservative Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister.

REUTERS