Israel strikes Gaza Strip in retaliation for rocket fire, hours after Biden visit

TEL AVIV (AFP) - Israel hit the Gaza Strip before dawn on Saturday (July 16) in what it said was a retaliatory strike for rocket fire from the Palestinian territory controlled by the Islamist movement Hamas.

The exchange of fire came hours after United States President Joe Biden visited Israel and the occupied West Bank.

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a military site in the central Gaza Strip belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation," a statement from the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

"The military site consists of an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets," it said, describing the facility as "one of the most significant" of its kind in the territory.

"The strike on this site will significantly impede and undermine Hamas' force-building capabilities," it said, adding that Israel was responding to "attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory".

Exchange of fire

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denounced the strikes, which the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said caused no injuries.

Wafa said Israeli missiles were fired at two locations, one "near a tourist resort" where nearby houses were severely damaged.

Balls of fire lit up the night sky over Gaza City after the strikes, which at one location left a hole in the earth beneath dislodged paving stones in front of a low-rise building.

A man later swept up shattered glass in front of what appeared to be an office.