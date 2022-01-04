Israel starts giving fourth jabs to health workers, over-60s

TEL AVIV • Israel began administering fourth Covid-19 vaccine shots yesterday to people over 60 and health workers amid a surge driven by the Omicron variant.

Health workers at Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv lined up for the shot and over-60s received it at the nearby branch of Clalit, Israel's largest health fund.

The shot was given to those who received their third inoculation at least four months ago.

The Health Ministry on Sunday approved the fourth shot for over-60s and medical staff, two days after those with weakened immunity started to take the shot, making Israel one of the first countries to do so.

The ministry yesterday reported 6,562 new Covid-19 infections in the previous 24 hours, nearly double the daily average of last week.

In an address late on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that it may soon surge to around "50,000 cases per day".

More than four million people out of Israel's population of 9.2 million have received three shots of coronavirus vaccine.

A total of almost 1.4 million cases of Covid-19 infection, including 8,244 deaths, have been officially recorded in Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel will admit foreigners with presumed Covid-19 immunity from medium-risk countries from Sunday, the Health Ministry said yesterday, moving to reverse a ban on entry by foreigners imposed in late November in response to the Omicron surge.

Those slated to be allowed in would travel from countries Israel has designated "orange", would have to prove in advance they are either vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19, and would be subject to polymerase chain reaction testing before and after their arrival.

