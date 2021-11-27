Israel slashes list of countries eligible to buy its cyber tech: Report

JERUSALEM • Israel has slashed the list of countries eligible to buy its cyber technologies following concern over possible abuses abroad of a hacking tool sold by homegrown firm NSO Group.

The Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist reported on Thursday that Mexico, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were among countries which would now be barred from importing Israeli cyber tech. The newspaper, which did not disclose its sources, said the list of countries licensed to buy had been cut to just 37 states, down from 102.

The Defence Ministry, responding to the report, said in a statement that it takes "appropriate steps" when terms of usage set in export licences it issues are violated, but stopped short of confirming any licences had been revoked.

Israel has been under pressure to rein in exports of spyware since July, when a group of international news organisations reported that NSO's Pegasus tool had been used to hack the phones of journalists, government officials and rights activists in several countries.

Those reports prompted Israel to review the cyber export policy administered by the Defence Ministry.

Morocco and the UAE, which both normalised relations with Israel last year, as well as Saudi Arabia and Mexico were among countries where Pegasus has been linked to political surveillance, according to Amnesty International and the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, which studies surveillance.

NSO has denied any wrongdoing, saying it sells its tools only to governments and law enforcement agencies and has safeguards in place to prevent misuse.

Earlier this month, US officials placed NSO on a trade blacklist for selling spyware to governments that misused it.

The company said it was dismayed by the decision, since its technologies "support US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime".

NSO has also faced lawsuits and criticism from big tech firms which accuse it of exposing their customers to hacking.

Apple this week became the latest to sue NSO.

