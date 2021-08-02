Israel slams Iran's denial of role in drone attack on oil tanker

DUBAI • Iran yesterday said it was not involved in an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman, referring to an incident last week that killed two and which Israel blamed on the Islamic Republic.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Teheran of "trying to shirk responsibility" for the incident, and called its denial "cowardly".

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the "Zionist regime (Israel) has created insecurity, terror and violence".

"These accusations about Iran's involvement are condemned by Teheran," Mr Khatibzadeh said. "Such accusations are meant by Israel to divert attention from facts and are baseless."

A Briton and a Romanian were killed when the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned ship managed by the Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime, was attacked - apparently by a drone, a US defence official said, though conclusive evidence was still needed.

"I declare unequivocally: Iran is the one that carried out the attack on the ship," Mr Bennett told his Cabinet yesterday, adding that intelligence supports his claim. "We, in any case, have our own way to relay the message to Iran."

There were varying explanations for what happened to the tanker. Zodiac Maritime described the incident as "suspected piracy" and a source at the Oman Maritime Security Centre called it an accident that occurred outside Omani waters.

US and European sources said Iran was their leading suspect for the incident. Iran and Israel have traded accusations of carrying out attacks on each other's vessels in recent months.

REUTERS