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Israel says it will allow an initial pilot of International Stabilization Force into Gaza

Nov 29 - The Israeli cabinet on Sunday approved the entry into Gaza of an initial pilot of the International Stabilization Force to disarm the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Israeli foreign ministry said.

"Israel's goal is clear and has not changed: the disarmament of Hamas," the ministry said in a statement.

Israel, it said, would continue to work with the US and US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace on all matters related to Gaza.

It accused Hamas of violating agreements and said, "No reconstruction in Gaza will begin before Hamas is disarmed and the entire Strip is demilitarized." REUTERS