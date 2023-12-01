Israel resumes Gaza assault after rockets fired, heavy fighting reported

GAZA/TEL AVIV - Heavy fighting was reported in Gaza on Dec 1 as Israel’s military said it had resumed combat operations against Hamas after accusing the Palestinian militant group of violating a temporary truce by firing towards Israeli territory.

The seven-day pause, which began on Nov 24 and was extended twice, had allowed for the exchange of dozens of hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and facilitated the entry of humanitarian aid into the shattered coastal strip.

In the hour before the truce was set to end at 5am GMT, Israel said it intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.

Further sirens warning of rockets sounded again in Israeli areas near Gaza just minutes before the deadline, the Israeli military said.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas or claim of responsibility for the launches.

Palestinian media reported Israeli air and artillery strikes across the enclave after the truce expired, including in Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

In Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, a Reuters witness said he could hear heavy shelling and see smoke rising in the east of the town. People were fleeing the area to camps in the west of Khan Younis for cover, he added.

Al-Jazeera reported a number of people had been killed and injured by Israeli raids and shelling.

The Israel military confirmed its jets were striking Hamas targets in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that with the resumption of fighting, Israel was committed to achieving its targets in the war.

Images on social media showed large plumes of dark smoke rising over the densely built-up Jabalia camp in Gaza.

Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas, which rules Gaza, in response to the Oct 7 rampage by the militant group, when Israel says gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Israel retaliated with intense bombardment and a ground invasion. Palestinian health authorities deemed reliable by the United Nations say more than 15,000 Gazans have been confirmed killed.