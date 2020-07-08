Israel reimposes restrictions after spike

JERUSALEM • Israel reimposed a series of restrictions yesterday to fight a spike in coronavirus infections, including the immediate closure of bars, gyms and event halls.

In remarks at a special Cabinet session on the health crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had to reverse course to avoid a wider lockdown that could paralyse its economy, where unemployment is just above 20 per cent.

The Bank of Israel on Monday forecast a 6 per cent economic contraction this year.

"The pandemic is spreading - that's as clear as day. It is rising steeply daily and it is dragging with it, contrary to what we had been told, a trail of critically ill patients," Mr Netanyahu said.

A government announcement said that in addition to the immediate shuttering of bars, nightclubs, gyms, event halls and cultural events, the number of diners in restaurants would be limited to 20 indoors and 30 outdoors.

Synagogue attendance will be limited to 19 worshippers, and buses can carry up to 20 passengers only.

After largely containing the coronavirus in May and reopening schools, beaches and businesses, Israel has been hit by a sharp rise in infections.

Only 37 per cent of Israelis trust the government's handling of the crisis, according to a survey published on Monday by N12 News, against 59 per cent who distrust it.

Epidemiologist Hagai Levine said Israel did not prepare well for after the lockdown. "Israel's experience should be a lesson to all countries: You cannot move from one extreme to another, from total lockdown to a quick, sweeping removal of restrictions without proper planning," the professor at the Hebrew University-Hadassah School of Public Health said.

"We have to act based on data and focus on high-risk populations, epicentres and specific activities in which contagion risk is high. The coronavirus will be with us for a long while," Professor Levine said.

In Israel, more than 30,000 have tested positive and 332 have died.

Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank imposed a full lockdown last Friday as virus cases surged.

REUTERS