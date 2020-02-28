Israel recommends citizens not to travel abroad as coronavirus precaution

JERUSALEM (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - The Israeli government has asked citizens to reconsider plans to travel abroad, as the coronavirus spreads to more countries.

"The Health Ministry is calling on the public to consider the necessity of travel abroad in general," the ministry said on Wednesday (Feb 26).

It also advised against holding or attending international gatherings.

The ministry added Italy to the list of destinations from which Israelis are required to enter into quarantine upon return. It's the first non-Asian country on the list.

"The assessment is that there is a high probability the disease has already spread to other regions of Europe and many other places in the world," it said.

The ministry had already instructed Israelis returning from Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea to go into isolation at home for 14 days.

Two Israelis who returned home after being quarantined in Japan on the Diamond Princess cruise ship are the only confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel, and the ministry has readied quarantine facilities should more infections occur.