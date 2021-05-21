Israel pushes on with anti-Hamas operation

GAZA • Diplomatic moves towards a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict gathered pace yesterday after US President Joe Biden called for a de-escalation, but Israel kept up its bombardment of Gaza and Hamas rocket fire resumed after a pause.

A senior Hamas official predicted a ceasefire within days. An Israeli minister said the country would halt its offensive only when it had achieved its goals.

Rocket attacks on Israel stopped for eight hours yesterday - the 11th day of hostilities - before resuming against communities near the Israel-Gaza border. Israeli air strikes in Hamas-run Gaza continued, with Israel saying it wanted to deter the Islamist group from future confrontation after the current conflict halted.

Since the fighting began on May 10, health officials in Gaza say 230 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, have been killed and more than 1,700 wounded in aerial bombardments. Israeli authorities put the death toll to date at 12 in Israel, with 336 people treated for injuries in rocket attacks that have caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.

Mr Biden on Wednesday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a de-escalation, while an Egyptian security source said the two sides had agreed in principle to a ceasefire but details needed to be worked out.

A Hamas political official, Mr Moussa Abu Marzouk, said he believed the bid for a ceasefire would succeed. "I expect a ceasefire to be reached within a day or two, and the ceasefire will be on the basis of mutual agreement."

Asked on Israel's Kan public radio if a truce would begin today, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen said: "No. We are definitely seeing very significant international pressure... we will finish the operation when we decide we have attained our goals."

Qatar-based Al Jazeera television reported that UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland was meeting Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar. A diplomatic source said Mr Wennesland was in the Gulf nation as part of the UN's "intensified efforts to restore calm in Gaza and Israel".

Israel carried out over a dozen air strikes on Gaza after midnight, targeting what it said was a weapons storage unit in the home of a Hamas official, and military infrastructure in the homes of other commanders. Hamas-run radio said a woman was killed and four children were wounded in one attack on the town of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Witnesses said several main roads were also damaged in the air strikes.

In the Gaza City suburb of Sabra, 14-year-old Amira Esleem and three of her family members were injured in an Israeli attack, which she said caused parts of their house to collapse. "We were sitting on the sofa when a missile landed. There was heavy smoke and we couldn't see anything," she said from her hospital bed.

Nearly 450 buildings in Gaza have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centres, the UN humanitarian agency has said. Over 52,000 people have fled their homes in Gaza, which is blockaded by Israel and Egypt.

Israelis living in areas frequently targeted by rocket fire began their workday yesterday without the usual sound of warning sirens. But after an eight-hour break, the sirens blared again. No casualties or damage were reported. Israel said some 4,000 rockets have been launched at it from Gaza, some falling short and others shot down by its Iron Dome air defences.

Civilians on both sides are exhausted by fear and grief, the International Committee of the Red Cross said. "People in Gaza and Israel urgently need respite from non-stop hostilities," said Mr Fabrizio Carboni, regional director for the Middle East.

The US and several Middle East states have sought an end to the violence through diplomacy. The UN Human Rights Council said it will hold a special session on May 27 to address "the grave human rights situation" in the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.

Hamas began firing rockets on May 10 in retaliation for what it called Israeli rights abuses against Palestinians in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The rocket attacks followed Israeli police clashes with worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and efforts by Israeli settlers to evict Palestinians from a neighbourhood in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem.

