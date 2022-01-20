Israel police demolish Palestinian home in east Jerusalem eviction

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israeli police demolished a Palestinian family's home and arrested at least 18 people as they carried out a controversial eviction order in the sensitive east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah early Wednesday (Jan 19).

The looming eviction of other families from Sheikh Jarrah in May last year partly fuelled an 11-day war between Israel and armed Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Before dawn, Israeli officers went to the home of the Salhiya family, who were first served with an eviction notice in 2017, after courts ruled the house had been built illegally.

Jerusalem authorities have said the land will be used to build a school for children with special needs, but the eviction may raise tension in a neighbourhood that has become a symbol of Palestinian opposition to Israeli occupation.

Jerusalem deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told AFP Wednesday the dispute surrounding the Salhiya's home is "completely different" from the events in May, when Palestinians risked being forced to hand over plots of land to Jewish settlers.

Israeli police said they had "completed the execution of an eviction order of illegal buildings built on grounds designated for a school for children with special needs".

"Members of the family living in the illegal buildings were given countless opportunities to hand over the land with consent," a police statement said.

A police spokesman told AFP 18 family members and supporters were arrested for "violating a court order, violent fortification and disturbing public order," but no clashes took place during the eviction.

When police arrived to carry out the order on Monday, Salhiya family members went up to the building's roof with gas canisters, threatening to set the contents and themselves alight if they were forced out of their home.

Police returned early on Wednesday amid heavy rainfall in Jerusalem.

'Aggression'

Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that Israel had "uprooted" the family.

"Israel continues to wage a merciless war on the Palestinian people," the minister said, decrying what he alleged was Israeli "impunity".

Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the UN, retorted that it was a "municipal issue" and said the family "stole public lands for their own private use".

Salhiya family lawyer Walid Abu-Tayeh told AFP the police had "illegally" arrested 20 people during the operation, six of them Israeli citizens, with the latter being released, adding that "the Arab detainees were assaulted."

The authorities "want to liquidate the (Palestinian) population" of Jerusalem, he said.