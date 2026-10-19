Israel police arrest suspects over settler attacks on US journalist, European diplomats

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A man wearing a blue, white and red sash, of the type used by French public officials, leaning against a vehicle as men intercept and surround a car carrying activists in the Christian village of Taybeh.

TEL AVIV – Israeli police said on Oct 19 that they had arrested 10 suspects as part of an investigation into violent incidents in the West Bank over the weekend, including attacks on an American photojournalist and European diplomats in separate incidents.

The arrests were made after calls from the United States, Israel’s closest ally, to crack down on settler violence and for the perpetrators of the attack on the Washington Post photojournalist to be jailed.

France, Belgium and Poland, whose diplomats were attacked, have also called on Israel to take action.

Police said the suspects were arrested in a pre-dawn operation on suspicion of involvement in acts of violence, violating a closed military zone order and illegal construction.

The suspects, who police have not identified, have been taken into custody for questioning. Israeli Army Radio reported the suspects were Israeli citizens.

Prosecutions of Israeli settlers are rare.

A video released by the police of the pre-dawn operation appeared to show two slingshots, which are used to hurl stones, being found at one property. Police, military forces and the Shin Bet domestic security service took part in the operation.

Referring to the West Bank by its biblical name “Judea and Samaria”, Israeli police commissioner Daniel Levy said the law applies to everyone, “regardless of identity or affiliation”.

“The Israel Police is committed to professional, equal, and impartial law enforcement, based on evidence and in accordance with the law,” he said in a statement announcing the arrests.

Masked settlers

Masked Israeli settlers were filmed on Oct 16 assaulting Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine, a US citizen, who was covering a Palestinian olive harvest in the West Bank. Levine was hospitalised after sustaining a number of injuries in the attack and underwent surgery on a finger.

On Oct 17, French, Belgian and Polish diplomats as well as a French mayor were attacked by masked settlers in another part of the West Bank. A Belgian diplomatic vehicle was also damaged.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and the military have blamed “Israeli rioters” for the attack on the diplomats.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose religious-nationalist coalition is projected to lose its governing majority at the Oct 27 election, has been more circumspect.

He has said the diplomats entered a “sensitive area with a history of confrontations without prior coordination” with the Israeli military, and that the facts ​of the attack on Levine were “unclear”.

Levine has said she was attacked by settlers and Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has apologised.

Settler attacks ​on the Palestinians ⁠are surging, with at least 170 since Sept 27, according to Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights group. Journalists, Israeli activists and foreign observers have also been targeted. REUTERS