Israel, Palestinians agree to truce in Gaza, sources say

CAIRO • Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to observe a truce in Gaza from late yesterday as proposed by Egypt, sources said, after a weekend pounding of Palestinian targets by Israel drove militants to target its cities with longer-range rockets.
An Egyptian security source said Israel had agreed to the truce offer, while a Palestinian official familiar with Egyptian mediation efforts said it was to go into effect at 8pm local time.
Spokesmen for Israel and the Islamic Jihad did not confirm this, saying only that they were in contact with Cairo.
Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group have been exchanging fire across the Gaza border since Friday. Israel bombarded the militant group's positions in the Gaza Strip for a third day yesterday, while the militants fired their first rockets at Jerusalem.
The violence has killed 31 Palestinians, with six children among the dead since fighting began on Friday, the health authorities say. They added that 275 people were wounded.
The latest fighting is the worst in Gaza since an 11-day war last year devastated the impoverished coastal territory, which is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians. Several buildings in the enclave were reduced to rubble.
Israel had pressed on with an intense aerial and artillery bombardment of positions of Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed group designated as a terrorist organisation by several Western nations, with the group firing hundreds of rockets in return since Friday.
"I hear the bombing now," Mr Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director-general of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, told AFP. "Every minute we receive injured people."
He said medics were treating wounded people in a "very bad condition", warning of dire shortages of medicine and fuel to run power generators. Medics in Israel said two people were hospitalised by shrapnel wounds stemming from rocket attacks.
The Israeli army has said the entire "senior leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been neutralised".
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid vowed yesterday that "the operation will continue as long as necessary".
The army said it had struck 139 Islamic Jihad positions, with the militants firing 470 rockets that had crossed into Israel, while another 115 rockets fired from Gaza fell inside the enclave.
Al Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad's military wing, said it had "fired rockets" at Jerusalem for the first time in this round of violence.
Israel said it was necessary to launch a "pre-emptive" operation on Friday against Islamic Jihad, claiming the group had been planning an imminent attack.
The army had killed senior leaders of Islamic Jihad in Gaza, including Taysir al-Jabari in Gaza City and Khaled Mansour in Rafah in the south. Israel's Prime Minister Lapid called the killing of Mansour an "extraordinary achievement".
Daily life in the Gaza Strip has come to a standstill, with the sole power station shut down due to a lack of fuel after Israel closed its border crossings.
Gaza's health ministry yesterday said it only had enough fuel for its power generators to last two days before vital services would be cut.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairshas warned of the "severe risk" to the "continuation of basic essential services".
Civilians in southern and central Israel were forced into air raid shelters, with two people hospitalised with shrapnel wounds and 13 others lightly hurt while running for safety, said the Magen David Adom emergency service.
Hamas' response to the violence remains critical, with its spokesman Fawzi Barhoum offering the group's support to Islamic Jihad yesterday, but stopping short of saying they would take part.
Islamic Jihad is aligned with Hamas but often acts independently. Hamas has fought four wars with Israel since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, including the conflict last May.
In response to media queries, a spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Republic remains deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza and Israel. "We call upon all parties to cease attacks against civilian targets, de-escalate the situation and work towards a durable ceasefire."
Singaporeans in Israel are strongly advised to be on high alert and monitor the news closely, the spokesman said, adding that they should register themselves, if they have not already done so, at http://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS