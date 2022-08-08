Israel, Palestinians agree to truce in Gaza, sources say

CAIRO • Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to observe a truce in Gaza from late yesterday as proposed by Egypt, sources said, after a weekend pounding of Palestinian targets by Israel drove militants to target its cities with longer-range rockets.

An Egyptian security source said Israel had agreed to the truce offer, while a Palestinian official familiar with Egyptian mediation efforts said it was to go into effect at 8pm local time.

Spokesmen for Israel and the Islamic Jihad did not confirm this, saying only that they were in contact with Cairo.

Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group have been exchanging fire across the Gaza border since Friday. Israel bombarded the militant group's positions in the Gaza Strip for a third day yesterday, while the militants fired their first rockets at Jerusalem.

The violence has killed 31 Palestinians, with six children among the dead since fighting began on Friday, the health authorities say. They added that 275 people were wounded.

The latest fighting is the worst in Gaza since an 11-day war last year devastated the impoverished coastal territory, which is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians. Several buildings in the enclave were reduced to rubble.

Israel had pressed on with an intense aerial and artillery bombardment of positions of Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed group designated as a terrorist organisation by several Western nations, with the group firing hundreds of rockets in return since Friday.

"I hear the bombing now," Mr Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director-general of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, told AFP. "Every minute we receive injured people."

He said medics were treating wounded people in a "very bad condition", warning of dire shortages of medicine and fuel to run power generators. Medics in Israel said two people were hospitalised by shrapnel wounds stemming from rocket attacks.

The Israeli army has said the entire "senior leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been neutralised".

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid vowed yesterday that "the operation will continue as long as necessary".