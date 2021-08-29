Israel offers Covid-19 booster shots to all vaccinated people

JERUSALEM (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Israel on Sunday (Aug 29) began offering a Covid-19 booster shot to anyone who has been fully vaccinated, lowering the age of eligibility to 12.

"Starting today, the third vaccine dose is open to all," said Health Ministry Director General Nachman Ash, referring to the Pfizer vaccine.

The effect of the initial two vaccine doses weakens after five months and therefore, people who were inoculated more than five months ago should get a booster, ministry officials said in a press briefing broadcast online.

While all returning travellers will still need to do virus tests, people who have received boosters can cut short their mandatory weeklong quarantine if the test comes back negative.

According to ministry data, 90 per cent of Israelis who tested positive for coronavirus when returning from abroad had been vaccinated more than five months before their trip. Israel’s booster drive began in early August, initially for people age 60 and older