Israel must protect Palestinians in the West Bank: UN rights chief

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks during a press conference in Amman, Jordan November 10, 2023. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni
AMMAN - The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Friday that Israel must take immediate measures to protect Palestinians in the West Bank as they find themselves targeted by more violence since the conflict with Hamas erupted last month.

"I also appeal, as a matter of urgency, for Israeli authorities to take immediate measures, to take steps to ensure the protection of Palestinians in the West Bank, who are being on a daily basis subjected to violence from Israeli forces and settlers, ill treatment, arrests, evictions, intimidation and humiliation," Volker Turk told reporters in the Jordanian capital of Amman. REUTERS

