Israel, Hamas raise concerns over lists of people due to be freed as hopes grow for longer truce

GAZA - Israel and Palestinian armed group Hamas have raised concerns over the lists of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners due to be released on Nov 27, the final day of an agreed four-day pause in the fighting, an official briefed on the matter said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Qatari mediators were working with Israel and Hamas to resolve the issues and avoid delays.

Hamas said it wanted to extend the truce.

Israel has previously offered to agree to an additional day for each additional 10 hostages freed, and to release three times the number of Palestinian prisoners each time.

“There is a slight issue with today’s lists. The Qataris are working with both sides to resolve it and avoid delays,” the official briefed on the matter said.

Israel said earlier it had received overnight what could be the final list of hostages slated for release.

The list was being reviewed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said, adding it would provide further information when possible.

On Nov 26, Hamas freed 17 people, including a 4-year-old Israeli-American girl.

It brought the total number the militant group has released since Nov 24 to 58.

Israel released 39 teenage Palestinians held in its jails on Nov 26, taking the total number of Palestinians freed since the truce began to 117.

The people handed over by Hamas on Nov 26 comprised 13 Israelis, three Thais and one with Russian citizenship. The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed it had successfully transferred them from Gaza.

US President Joe Biden said he hoped the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas can go on as long as hostages are being released.

Mr Biden said the 4-year-old hostage, Abigail Edan, had witnessed her parents being killed by Hamas fighters during their Oct 7 rampage and had been held since then.

“What she endured is unthinkable,” Mr Biden said at a news conference in the United States.

Abigail was on her way to the hospital for checks, Israel’s Channel 13 said. Her grandfather, Mr Carmel Edan, told Reuters he “simply could not believe” she had been returned, thanking Mr Biden “for all the help he’s offered us”.