Israel-Gaza battles rage on, with no end in sight

GAZA/JERUSALEM • Israel pummelled Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants launched rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and other cities yesterday, with no sign yet of an end to the worst escalation in years in the region, almost a week into the conflict.

United States and Arab diplomats are seeking to calm the situation. Violence overnight saw militants fire about 200 rockets at cities in Israel, whose planes struck what it said were targets used by Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza.

At least 139 people, including 39 children, have been killed in Gaza since hostilities erupted on Monday, Palestinian medics said.

Israel has reported nine dead, including children.

The Israeli bombardment overnight killed more than 15 Palestinians in Gaza, medics said, including a woman and four of her children who died when their house in a refugee camp was hit. Five others died as well, with others wounded, the medics said.

Israel's military said it had hit an apartment in the Beach refugee camp used by Hamas. It said details of the case were under review.

Israel yesterday also struck with missiles a Gaza tower block housing the offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. The tower collapsed.

The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike, a Reuters reporter said, and the building had been evacuated.

In Israel, thousands of Israelis ran for shelter as sirens wailed repeatedly across Tel Aviv yesterday.

In Gaza, Mr Akram Farouq, 36, dashed out of his home with his family after a neighbour told him they had received a call from an Israeli officer warning that their building would be hit.

"We haven't slept all night because of the explosions, and now I am out in the street with my wife and children, who are weeping and trembling," he said.

Israel's military said its aircraft struck rocket launch sites and apartments belonging to Hamas militants.

In Israel's coastal city of Ashdod, Mr Mark Reidman surveyed damage to his apartment building from a rocket hit. "We want to live in peace and quiet," the 36-year-old said, adding he had to try to explain to his three young children "what happened, and why this is happening".

Hamas launched Monday's rocket assault after tensions over a court case to evict several Palestinian families in East Jerusalem and in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near the city's Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third holiest site.

Regional and international diplomatic efforts have yet to show any signs of halting hostilities. Egypt, which has been leading regional efforts, sent ambulances across its border with Gaza to take Palestinian casualties to Egyptian hospitals.

Hostilities between Israel and Gaza have been accompanied by violence in Israel's mixed communities of Jews and Arabs.

Synagogues have been attacked, Arab-owned shops vandalised and street fights have broken out.

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, who has a largely ceremonial role, has warned of civil war.

Palestinian casualties also extend beyond Gaza.

Palestinians, who mark their displacement in the 1948 war around Israel's creation on May 15 every year, have reported 11 people killed last week in the occupied West Bank after protesters and Israeli forces clashed.

The deadly escalation has embarrassed Gulf states which forged ties with the Jewish state and put a strain on their Abraham Accords that were billed as a game-changer.

Less than a year after signing normalisation agreements with Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have been forced to change course and turn to critical rhetoric.

Malaysia, meanwhile, has expressed regret that the international community, including the United Nations Security Council, has been unable to stop Israeli attacks on Palestine.

In a special televised address yesterday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that the UN Security Council had yet to issue any statement on the current situation in Palestine due to opposition from the United States.

"Nevertheless, Malaysia will continue to work to call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to act immediately to force Israel to stop its attacks on the Palestinian people," he said.

