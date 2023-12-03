Israel faces growing US calls for restraint amid renewed Gaza fighting

GAZA/CAIRO - Israel faced growing calls from the United States to avoid further harm to Palestinian civilians in its fight against Hamas militants in Gaza, as the warring sides showed no sign of moving toward reviving their collapsed truce on Dec 3.

As Israeli forces pounded the enclave following the breakdown of a temporary ceasefire, US Vice-President Kamala Harris said too many innocent Palestinians had been killed in Gaza, and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin deemed it a “moral responsibility” for Israel to protect civilians.

The senior officials’ remarks on Dec 2 reinforced pressure from Washington for Israel to use more caution as it shifts the focus of its military offensive further south in the besieged Gaza Strip.

With renewed fighting stretching into a third day, residents feared the air and artillery bombardment was just the prelude to an Israeli ground operation in the southern strip that would pen them into a shrinking area and possibly try to push them across into Egypt.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 193 Palestinians had been killed since the week-long truce ended on Dec 1, adding to the more than 15,000 Palestinian dead since the start of the war. Israel has sworn to annihilate Hamas following its Oct 7 rampage in southern Israel in which it says 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

Speaking in Dubai, Ms Harris said Israel had a right to defend itself, but international and humanitarian law must be respected and “too many innocent Palestinians have been killed”.

“Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering, and the images and videos coming from Gaza, are devastating,” she told reporters.

Mr Austin weighed in with perhaps his strongest comments to date on Israel’s need to protect civilians in Gaza, calling it “moral responsibility and strategic imperative”.

“If you drive them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat,” he told a defence forum in Simi Valley, California.

Mr Austin, who pledged that the US would stand by Israel as its “closest friend in the world,” also said he pressed Israeli officials to dramatically expand Gaza’s access to humanitarian aid.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at a news conference in Tel Aviv on Dec 2, said Israel was continuing to work in coordination with the US and international organisations to define “safe areas” for Gaza civilians.

“This is important because we have no desire to harm the population,” he said. “We have a very strong desire to hurt Hamas.”

The United States has been increasingly vocal that Israel must narrow the combat zone during any offensive in southern Gaza and ensure safe zones for non-combatants.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas once and for all. The Iranian-backed Islamist group is sworn to Israel’s destruction. One of its officials has said Hamas would repeat the Oct 7 attacks if possible.

The Israeli military said it had killed Wessam Farhat, commander of a Hamas battalion who sent fighters to hit two kibbutzim near the Gaza Strip on Oct 7. It also described him as one of the planners of the raid.