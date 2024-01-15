Israel detains two sisters of killed Hamas leader Arouri

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories - Israeli soldiers detained two sisters of Saleh al-Arouri, a top leader of Hamas who was killed in Lebanon early in January, Palestinian sources and the Israeli army said on Jan 14.

The killing of Arouri, the deputy chief of Hamas, in a suburb of Beirut on Jan 2 was widely attributed to an Israeli drone strike, fuelling fears that Israel’s war in Gaza could widen into a regional conflict.

The Israeli army said on Jan 14 it had detained the two women in the occupied West Bank “after they incited to terrorism against the state of Israel”, without elaborating.

The slain leader’s brother-in-law, Mr Awad al-Arouri, said the two women and several other family members had been put into “administrative detention”.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, a campaign group, said Ms Dalal al-Aoruri, 52, and Ms Fatima al-Arouri, 47, were arrested in separate locations near the city of Ramallah.

Fatima’s son, Mr Muhammad Saqr, said his mother was arrested before dawn when troops stormed into their residential area.

“They checked her identity card, photographed it and sent it to the officer who was with them. When it was confirmed that it was the person they wanted, they took her and left,” Mr Saqr told AFP.

“The occupation (Israel) believes that by arresting women and young people and assassinating children in Gaza it will kill this massive revolution, (but) it will end with the liberation (of Palestine).”

The Israeli army had accused Arouri of helping to plan the Oct 7 attack in southern Israel by Hamas fighters from Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.