Israel denies it is trying to trick US into waging war on Iran

JERUSALEM • An Israeli official yesterday dismissed as "nonsense" an allegation by the Iranian Foreign Minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran.

It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strikes on the one-year anniversary yesterday of the assassination of Teheran's top general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Kan public radio.

Washington blames Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on US facilities in Iraq, including near the US embassy. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Saturday: "New intelligence from Iraq indicates that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans - putting an outgoing (President Donald) Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli."

In what appeared to be a veiled threat against Israel, Mr Zarif wrote: "Be careful of a trap, @real DonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly, particularly against your same BFFs."

Mr Steinitz said the remarks showed that Iran, after mounting US sanctions billed as curbing its nuclear programme and involvement in regional conflict zones, was "under pressure - economic pressure, and pressure in terms of national security".

"We hear this nonsense by Zarif, that Israel would set off terrorist attacks against the United States - this really is total nonsense," Mr Steinitz told Kan public radio.

"But, on the other hand, it is a warning sign - a warning sign that Iran is taking aim at Israel, is looking for excuses to lash out at Israel, and therefore, we need to have our finger on the pulse and be at the highest state of alert."

The US military flew two nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a message of deterrence to Iran last Wednesday, but the bombers have since left the region.

In a separate interview with Kan, Israeli Culture Minister Yehiel Moshe Tropper, who like Mr Steinitz is in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security Cabinet, confirmed media reports that Israel was on heightened alert for the Soleimani anniversary.

Asked what possible Iranian reprisals Israel was anticipating, Mr Tropper said: "I cannot comment."

