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The planned construction of an initial 1,200 settlement homes in an area east of Jerusalem known as E1 has led to criticism from Israel’s allies.

JERUSALEM – Israel’s Attorney-General has delayed the start of a controversial West Bank settlement project, according to a person familiar with the matter, a sign it will be halted at least until the country forms a new government.

The planned construction of an initial 1,200 settlement homes in an area east of Jerusalem known as E1, championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition, has led to criticism from Israel’s allies.

It has contributed to the decision by some of them to impose trade sanctions against Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara ordered that bids by construction companies to work on E1 should not be unsealed as scheduled this week, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing sensitive matters.

Her instruction was based on a court ruling that restraint is required when it comes to major policies that may bind an incoming government, the official said.

The delay was earlier reported by local media including Times of Israel.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Construction and Housing did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Netanyahu’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, who lives in the West Bank, described the Attorney-General’s decision in a statement as a “disgrace” and urged the government to overrule her.

Baharav-Miara has long been a thorn in the side of Netanyahu’s government, which has tried to dismiss her.

E1 is particularly divisive because of its size and the fact it would effectively bisect the West Bank, cutting off Palestinians in the north from those to the south.

The move comes as Gadi Eisenkot, a centrist ex-general, tries to form a government following inconclusive national elections in late October.

Neither his opposition bloc nor that of Netanyahu got enough votes for a majority in Parliament, and the country’s President gave Eisenkot the first chance to put a coalition together.

While Eisenkot may struggle to do that, he has already started to work against Netanyahu’s agenda, including by getting his choice – Matan Kahana – voted in as Speaker of Parliament on the night of Nov 17.

In addition, he has warned Netanyahu not to renew strikes on Iran under false pretences in an effort to cling to power.

While Eisenkot echoes Netanyahu’s opposition to Palestinian statehood, he has promised to crack down on extremist settlers.

Settler violence against Palestinians, activists and journalists has surged since Hamas’ attack on Israel from Gaza in 2023, according to human rights groups and the Palestinian authorities, stoking foreign condemnation.

Netanyahu has condemned the actions of such settlers but is accused of doing little to stop them.

The UK, France, Canada and other countries announced sanctions against the settlements in September.

On Nov 17, London said measures are being implemented against eight construction companies involved in the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank and an activist group responsible for blocking aid to Gaza.

Australia followed on Nov 18 with a similar move.

Israel called those “hostile acts targeting private, law-abiding companies” and the Foreign Minister pledged there would be countermeasures.

World powers such as Britain and France deem the settlements, built on territory Israel captured from Jordan in the 1967 war, as illegal.

Israel disputes this, describing the land as a biblical birthright and security buffer.

E1 has drawn additional scrutiny due to its strategic location.

At a midpoint of the West Bank, it would cement Israeli control of access to Jerusalem, whose eastern part Palestinians want as capital of their hoped-for state. BLOOMBERG