Israel defence chief visits Erdogan as security ties warm

ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Israel’s defence minister on Thursday as ties between the Middle East nations warm after more than a decade of frictions.

Benny Gantz’s trip is the first visit by an Israeli defence minister since relations nosedived in 2010 over a deadly Israeli raid on a Turkish flotilla headed to the Gaza Strip.

Mr Gantz met with Mr Erdogan in Ankara, where he thanked him for Ankara’s actions to protect Israelis from attacks it has said Iran was plotting in Turkey.

“This activity against terrorism has great significance for the ability to strengthen cooperation and renew the official security relations between the countries,” Mr Gantz said following the meeting with Mr Erdogan.

He also told Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar that he was instructing his staff to begin procedures to resume working relations.

“The Middle East and East-Med regions are changing,” Mr Gantz said in a statement after meeting Mr Akar.

“Alliances – some of which were unthinkable not long ago - are being built in the face of alarming threats such as the one posed by Iran,” he said.

A pressing issue for Turkey, however, is seeking partners to develop its home-grown defence industry.

Before Mr Erdogan took power in 2003, Turkey was Israel’s closest partner in the Muslim world, with strong military ties. Israel had in the past supplied and upgraded Turkey’s military equipment while Turkey allowed Israeli pilots to train over the larger Turkish air space.

Israeli military sales to Turkey were halted after the flotilla raid, but broader trade links proved resilient. Today, Turkey is facing a growing need for high-tech military equipment for projects including the development of drones, aircraft and missiles.

Turkey has sought to reset its ties with Israel and the Arab world, including Saudi Arabia, in recent months as it looks to bolster a floundering economy that threatens to erode support for Mr Erdogan ahead of elections next year.

The diplomacy is also part of a broader realignment that’s seen regional rivals heal rifts and step back from conflicts since US President Joe Biden took office. Ankara has been critical of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians and Israel has accused Turkey of supporting Hamas, the Islamic militant group that runs the Gaza Strip.

Turkey and Israel have both appointed respective ambassadors since September and fully restored diplomatic contacts. BLOOMBERG