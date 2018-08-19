Israel closes its people crossing with Gaza over border incidents

A truck parks next to a security barrier inside the Kerem Shalom border crossing terminal between Israel and Gaza Strip, on Jan 16, 2018.
A truck parks next to a security barrier inside the Kerem Shalom border crossing terminal between Israel and Gaza Strip, on Jan 16, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
17 min ago

JERUSALEM (AFP) - Israel closed its only crossing for people with the Gaza Strip on Sunday (Aug 19) except for humanitarian cases over border incidents that saw protests and clashes at the weekend, an Israeli official said.

A spokesman for the Israeli defence ministry unit that oversees the crossing confirmed it had been closed. Border protests and clashes on Friday left two Palestinians dead by Israeli fire.

The closure and border incidents came despite attempts by Egypt and UN officials to reach a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the blockaded Gaza Strip.

