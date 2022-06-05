Israel builds laser weapon to zap threats out of the sky

JERUSALEM • After two decades of research and experimentation, Israeli defence officials now say they have a working prototype of a high-powered laser gun that can intercept rockets, mortar shells, drones and anti-tank missiles in flight.

Officials said the system performed successfully in a recent series of live fire tests in the southern Israeli desert, destroying a rocket, a mortar shell and a drone, and prompting a standing ovation from officials watching the action on screen.

The government has allocated hundreds of millions of dollars to develop the weapon, which Prime Minister Naftali Bennett described last week as a "strategic game changer".

He has pledged "to surround Israel with a laser wall".

Professionals involved in developing the system say it is still several years away from being fully operational in the field, and experts caution that even then, it may initially be of limited use in protecting Israel from heavy incoming rocket fire.

Israeli officials have not said whether it would be effective against the precision-guided missiles that Israel says Hizbollah is developing in Lebanon.

Still, laser weapons have moved from science-fiction movies and the gaming fantasy genre to reality. At least one laser weapon, Lockheed Martin's Helios, has started deployment on US Navy ships.

"There is a lot of promising laser work going on," said Dr Thomas Karako, a senior fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "This isn't 'Star Wars' science fiction any more."

The US Army has also been working on laser weapons, including more powerful ones able to down cruise missiles, and is moving towards deployment, Dr Karako said. None has been battle-tested yet, however, and laser beams have serious limitations, like not being able to shoot through clouds.

Israel's ground-based laser air defence system, named Iron Beam, is intended to complement, not replace, other elements of Israel's air defence arsenal, including Iron Dome, the well-known short-range missile interception system, as well as medium-and long-range missile interception systems.

While those systems fire small guided missiles to intercept incoming projectiles, the new weapon trains laser beams on a particular spot on the projectile, heating it up to the point of destruction.

Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel was "one of the first countries in the world" to develop such a weapon. Brigadier-General Yaniv Rotem, head of the defence ministry's research and development team, said that during the live fire tests in March, incoming threats were intercepted within seconds of detection, not minutes, as in previous tests, and at a range of up to 10km.

"We have a full system to demonstrate the capability," he said in an interview. "We are there."

Israel's defence ministry recently awarded a contract worth more than US$100 million (S$137.5 million) to the state-owned Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, the primary manufacturer of the laser system.

