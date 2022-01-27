Israel broadens eligibility for fourth shot of Covid-19 vaccine

Those newly eligible for the fourth shot can receive it if at least four months have passed since their third dose. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

JERUSALEM (REUTERS) - Israel on Wednesday (Jan 26) broadened eligibility for a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine to include adults under 60 with underlying medical conditions, their caretakers, and others over 18 at significant risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

An official statement said the Health Ministry's director-general had approved the measure, which fell short of a recommendation on Tuesday by a ministry panel of experts to offer the so-called second booster shot to all adults.

No reason was given in the statement as to why a more restricted roll-out of a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech to people under 60 was approved.

Earlier this month, as the Omicron variant swept the country, Israel began offering the fourth jab to people over 60, on condition that at least five months have passed since they received the third or recovered from Covid-19 infection.

Those newly eligible for the fourth shot can receive it if at least four months have passed since their third dose.

The ministry noted that an Israeli research study had found that people over 60 who received a fourth shot this month were three-to-five times as protected against serious illness and twice as protected against infection, compared to the thrice-vaccinated.

More On This Topic
Fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel
Fourth jab only partially effective against Omicron: Israeli study
Related Stories
Omicron variant can survive up to 21 hours on skin: Study
China's mRNA vaccine triggers immune response in 95% of recipients in first stage of trial
Hong Kong researchers discover oral drug combination that could treat Covid-19
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Pfizer CEO sees annual Covid-19 vaccine rather than frequent boosters
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story
Why are men more likely to die of Covid-19? It's complicated
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top