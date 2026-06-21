Israel army official says told by ‘political echelon to cease fire’ in south Lebanon

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Israeli strikes on June 19 and June 20 killed around 100 people in Lebanon, according to Lebanese officials.

JERUSALEM – An Israeli army official said on June 20 that the military had received orders from the country’s political leadership to halt fighting in southern Lebanon, where its forces have continued clashing with Hezbollah fighters despite a ceasefire.

The announcement came amid intense clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon, with both sides accusing the other of breaching the US renewed ceasefire.

“The IDF has received updated directives from the political echelon to cease fire,” the official said in a statement.

“The IDF is not conducting proactive strikes, rather the IDF is only operating in a defensive manner within the security zone” in southern Lebanon, the official said.

“These defensive activities include the right to respond if Hezbollah does not abide by the ceasefire and continues to target our troops or our civilians.”

The official said the military was operating in the area of Tebnit which contains “terrorist infrastructure”.

“This includes significant underground infrastructure that directly threatens Israeli troops and civilians,” the official said.

“The terrorist infrastructure that the IDF targets is substantial and serves as a major Hezbollah stronghold, particularly for Hezbollah’s Badr Unit. It extends more than 1km underground and spans hundreds of kilometres,” the official added.

Israeli strikes on June 19 and June 20 killed around 100 people in Lebanon, according to Lebanese officials, while the military said Hezbollah had launched overnight “more than 50 rockets” at Israeli forces.

The military said it lost five soldiers over the past 48 hours in fighting in southern Lebanon. AFP