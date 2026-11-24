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Flydubai flights to Tel Aviv have been suspended since the alleged Sept 30 attempted crashing of flight FZ1073.

DUBAI - Israel’s Transportation Minister Miri Regev has approved the resumption of flydubai flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv pending approvals from Israeli security authorities, according to the country’s transportation ministry.

Regev made the decision following a visit to the United Arab Emirates by Israeli Transportation Ministry Director-General Moshe Ben Zaken, the ministry said in a statement on Nov 23.

Flydubai flights to Tel Aviv have been suspended since the alleged Sept 30 attempted crashing of flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv by Hamam al-Hammami, a flydubai co-pilot and Omani national who was operating the flight.

The UAE’s attorney-general has described the incident as an attempted suicide attack, saying the suspect had intended to crash the plane into a terminal at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport before he was thwarted by the captain.

The aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia. It had 174 people on board, most of whom were Israeli nationals.

Flydubai did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment on the Israeli ministry’s statement. REUTERS