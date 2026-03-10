Straitstimes.com header logo

Israel ahead of schedule on war goals in Iran, ambassador to France says

Smoke rising from the site of air strikes in western Tehran on March 10.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow our live coverage here.

PARIS – Israel is ahead of schedule in achieving its war goals in Iran, its ambassador to France said on March 10, adding that the operation aims to weaken Iran’s authorities to curb attacks beyond its borders and allow its people to shape their own future.

“When we were asked at the start of this war about its duration, we said it would last a few weeks. That hasn’t changed,” Mr Joshua Zarka told BFM TV.

“We are ahead of schedule to achieve our war objectives.”

Mr Zarka, formerly Israel’s lead diplomat on Iran, said the goals extend beyond ending Iran’s nuclear programme. They include weakening the government to the point that its population can “take its fate into its own hands”, and ensuring Tehran can no longer mount attacks beyond its borders.

Asked about the

appointment of Mr Mojtaba Khamenei

as the new Supreme Leader, Mr Zarka said that if he follows his father Ali Khamenei’s positions, he “would also be on a list of those who should be eliminated”.

Israel has simultaneously launched major operations against Iran‑backed Hezbollah after it struck Israeli territory. The Lebanese government

has said it wants direct talks with Israel

to halt the fighting, but Mr Zarka argued that Beirut is not disarming Hezbollah.

“At this stage, I’m not aware of any decision to enter negotiations to end this war,” he said. “What would end it is the disarmament of Hezbollah – and that is a choice for the Lebanese government.” REUTERS

