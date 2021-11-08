Israel against US consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM • Israel has stepped up its opposition to a plan by President Joe Biden's administration to reopen a US consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, suggesting that such a mission should be in the occupied West Bank instead.

Under former US president Donald Trump, Washington delighted Israelis and outraged Palestinians by closing the Jerusalem consulate and placing its staff within the US embassy that was moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state and saw the US initiative to move its embassy as undermining that aspiration. Israel, which captured East Jerusalem in 1967, calls Jerusalem its indivisible capital.

Seeking to repair ties with Palestinians, the Biden administration has said it will reopen the consulate, though no date was given.

"My position, and it was presented to the Americans... is that there is no place for a US consulate which serves the Palestinians in Jerusalem. We are voicing our opinion consistently, quietly, without drama," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told reporters on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid proposed reopening the consulate in the de-facto seat of Palestinian government in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

"If they (the US) want to open a consulate in Ramallah, we have no problem with that," he said.

In Ramallah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' spokesman rejected Mr Lapid's comments.

"We will only accept a US consulate in Jerusalem, the capital of the Palestinian state. That was what the US administration had announced and had committed itself to doing," Mr Nabil Abu Rudeineh said.

A US official, queried on the consulate stand-off during a recent US Senate hearing, has said that the consent of the host government would be required to open any diplomatic facility.

REUTERS