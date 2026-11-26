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Nov 25 - An Islamic State attack killed two Syrian internal security personnel and wounded five others in the northeastern city of Hasaka, Syrian state television reported on Wednesday.

The attack targeted a military headquarters in the city's Mushairfa neighbourhood, Hasaka's internal security chief Marwan al-Ali told state broadcaster Ekhbariya.

The internal security forces said in a statement that four Islamic State militants carried out the attack. All four died, two in clashes with security forces and two in suicide explosions, the statement said.

Islamic State declared a new phase of operations against President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government in February and has since mounted a series of attacks against military and security forces, particularly in northern and eastern Syria.

In September, Syrian authorities said they had dismantled an Islamic State cell operating across four provinces and arrested several of its leaders and members.

Sharaa, who fought Islamic State during Syria's civil war when he led the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, severed ties with al Qaeda in 2016. His government joined the US-led coalition against Islamic State in November 2025.

The militant group lost its last territorial foothold in Syria in 2019 but continues to operate through clandestine cells. REUTERS