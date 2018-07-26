ISIS suicide attacks shatter quiet in southern Syria, leaving over 200 dead

BEIRUT (NYTIMES) - Terrorists from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group launched a series of coordinated attacks in southern Syria on Wednesday (July 25), shattering the quiet that had reigned in the area and killing more than 200 people, according to local officials and a war monitor.

The attacks, which included suicide bombings at a vegetable market and a public square in a provincial capital, along with raids on nearby villages, showed that ISIS could still inflict tremendous damage in Syria, despite having lost most of the territory it once controlled.

The high death toll undermines the Syrian government's narrative that the seven-year war is heading toward its conclusion, with President Bashar al-Assad working to restore stability.

The dead included dozens of pro-government fighters, a conflict monitor said.

The attacks hit Sweida province, along Syria's border with Jordan. Most of the area's residents are members of the Druze sect, and the area has largely been spared the violence that has torn apart other areas of Syria during the war.

Four suicide bombers entered the provincial capital, also called Sweida, on Wednesday morning, Syrian state television said.

One, on a motorcycle, struck a vegetable market. Another detonated his explosives in a public square. Two others blew themselves up while being approached by security forces, the broadcaster said.

At the same time, ISIS militants attacked a number of villages to the city's north and east, killing civilians and clashing with local militias set up to defend the area, residents said.

"The people in eastern villages woke up this morning to see dead bodies in streets, some of them slaughtered with knives," Mr Mazayiad Hasson, a resident of the area, said through a messaging app.

A provincial health official, Mr Hassan Omar, told The Associated Press that 204 people had been killed in the suicide attacks and clashes, and that 180 people were wounded.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group in Britain that opposes the Syrian government, said that 221 people had been killed, including pro-government fighters, and civilians.

At least 45 ISIS militants were killed, including seven who blew themselves up.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks on its social media channels.