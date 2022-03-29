ISIS says it killed two police officers in Israel

BEIRUT • The Islamic State militant group yesterday claimed a shooting in northern Israel that killed two police officers, according to a statement released by the Amaq propaganda site.

"Two members of the Jewish (state's) police force were killed and others were injured in an immersive commando attack," the group, also known as ISIS, said in a rare claim for a hit inside Israel.

The group said two of its fighters had carried out the shooting on Sunday in Hadera city, northern Israel. It claimed 10 others were wounded in ensuing clashes.

Israeli officials said the two assailants were Arab citizens of Israel. Israeli media reports said they were ISIS sympathisers.

According to the SITE intelligence group, this is the first time since 2017 that the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has officially claimed an attack in Israel. The attack comes as four Arab foreign ministers and the US Secretary of State gathered in Israel in an unprecedented regional meeting.

Police deputy commander for the region Dudu Boani said the assailants were shot dead.

The ISIS proto-state - which once administered millions of people across swathes of Syria and Iraq - was declared defeated on March 23, 2019. But ISIS operatives continue to conduct attacks across the globe.

Earlier this month, ISIS confirmed the death of its leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi and named Abu Hasan al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as his replacement. The announcement came more than a month after the ISIS chief died during a US raid that saw commandos swoop in by helicopter to an area in Syria controlled by rival militants.

