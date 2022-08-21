ISIS member gets life term over deaths of four US hostages

ALEXANDRIA (Virginia) • A key member of an Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) cell known as the Beatles was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for his role in the abduction, abuse and deaths of four Americans in Syria, ending a long and wrenching effort to bring him to justice.

El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, was given eight concurrent life sentences after being convicted in April of hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder Americans and supporting a terrorist organisation.

District Court Judge T.S. Ellis said Elsheikh's conduct "can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal, callous and, of course, criminal". Elsheikh gave no visible reaction to the sentencing.

The two-week trial of the former British national, which featured emotional testimony from former hostages and parents of the victims, marked the most notable prosecution of a militant linked to ISIS in the US.

Ms Diane Foley, the mother of murdered hostage James Foley, in a statement to the court addressed Elsheikh, saying "your hate-filled crimes did not win".

At the trial, the jury deliberated for about six hours before finding Elsheikh guilty over the deaths of four Americans - journalists Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

Elsheikh and another former "Beatle", Alexanda Amon Kotey, were captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq. They were flown to the US in 2020 to face trial.

Kotey, 38, pleaded guilty in September last year and was sentenced to life in prison in April. Another alleged "Beatle", Aine Davis, 38, has been deported to Britain from Turkey and remanded in custody on terrorism charges. The fourth "Beatle," executioner Mohammed Emwazi, was killed by a US drone in Syria in 2015.

The hostage-takers, who grew up and were radicalised in London, were nicknamed the "Beatles" by their captives because of their distinctive British accents.

Mr Foley, Mr Sotloff and Mr Kassig were beheaded by Emwazi, and videos of their deaths were released by ISIS for propaganda purposes.

Ms Mueller was initially held by the "Beatles" but was later turned over to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who reportedly raped her repeatedly. ISIS announced her death in Feb 2015. The group said she was killed in a Jordanian air strike, a claim disputed by the US authorities.

Baghdadi died during a US special forces raid in 2019.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE