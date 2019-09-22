ISIS claims blast that killed 12 near Iraq's Karbala

BAGHDAD (AFP) - The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group on Saturday (Sept 21) claimed a bomb blast that killed 12 people near the Iraqi Shi'ite holy city of Karbala the previous day.

The blast aboard a bus at a checkpoint north of Karbala also wounded five people, according to the city's health authorities.

Security forces said on Saturday they had arrested a man suspected of placing the explosives on the bus before it disembarked.

Iraq declared victory against ISIS in late 2017 after three years of a brutal fightback against the extremist Sunni group, which had specifically targeted Shi'ite gatherings.

Militant sleeper cells have continued to carry out hit-and-run attacks against government positions across the country, particularly at checkpoints, but attacks targeting Shi'ite religious gatherings had been rare in recent years.

The deadliest incident this year was a stampede earlier this month in Karbala that left more than 30 pilgrims dead and dozens injured.

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from Iraq, Iran and as far as India had been gathering in the southern city this month to mark the Shi'ite holy day of Ashura.

Iraq is expecting millions more Shi'ite pilgrims to arrive at the end of October for the annual Arbaeen commemoration, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the seventh-century killing of Imam Hussein by the forces of the Caliph Yazid.