ISIS chief dies during US special forces raid in Syria

AMMAN • US President Joe Biden said yesterday that the leader of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group died during a raid by Special Operations commandos in a risky pre-dawn attack in north-west Syria.

Rescue workers said women and children were among at least 13 people killed during the raid.

Mr Biden said in a statement that the terrorist leader, identified by ISIS as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi, was killed.

A senior administration official said Quraishi died at the beginning of the operation when he exploded a bomb that killed him and members of his own family, including women and children.

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our armed forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi - the leader of ISIS," Mr Biden said in a statement. "All Americans have returned safely from the operation."

The assault carried out by about two dozen US commandos, backed by helicopter gunships, armed Reaper drones and attack jets, resembled the raid in October 2019 in which Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi - the previous ISIS leader - died when he detonated a suicide vest as American forces raided a hideout not far from where yesterday's operation took place.

The airborne raid came days after the end of the largest US combat involvement with ISIS since the end of the Islamists' so-called caliphate three years ago. US forces backed a Kurdish-led militia in north-eastern Syria as it fought for more than a week to oust ISIS fighters from a prison they had occupied in the city of Hasaka.

Little is known about Quraishi, who succeeded Baghdadi, or the top command structure of ISIS. But analysts said the leader's death was a significant blow to the terrorist group.

US helicopters had flown the commandos into position after midnight, surrounding a house in Atmeh, a town close to the border with Turkey in rebel-held Idlib province, according to eyewitnesses, social media reports and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a conflict monitor based in Britain.

A long, tense stand-off ensued, with loudspeakers blaring warnings in Arabic for everyone in the house to surrender, neighbours said. After about two hours, the house's occupants had not emerged and a major battle erupted, with heavy machine gun fire and apparent missile strikes that damaged the house, collapsed some of its walls and blew out its windows.

During the operation, one of the helicopters suffered a mechanical problem, was forced to land and was later destroyed by American attack aircraft.

After about three hours, the US commandos and their remaining helicopters flew off, witnesses said.

Video on social media showed people at the scene pulling the bodies of at least nine men, women and children from the rubble of the badly damaged house.

Witnesses said that American strikes on the house caused the damage. But a senior military official said there was an explosion inside the house that was not caused by US firepower, and was more likely caused by the target of the raid blowing himself up.

Unicef said in a statement that at least six children were killed "due to heavy violence". The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported 13 deaths.

NYTIMES