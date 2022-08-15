Iraq's Garden of Eden now like a desert

HUWAIZAH MARSHES (Iraq) • To feed and cool his buffaloes, Mr Hashem Gassed must cross 10km of sunburnt land in southern Iraq, where drought is devastating swathes of the Mesopotamian Marshes.

The reputed home of the biblical Garden of Eden, Iraq's swamplands have been battered by three years of drought and low rainfall, as well as reduced water flows along rivers and tributaries originating in neighbouring Turkey and Iran.

Vast expanses of the once lush Huwaizah Marshes, straddling the border with Iran, have been baked dry, their vegetation yellowing. Stretches of the Chibayish Marshes, which are popular with tourists, are suffering the same fate.

"The marshes are our livelihood - we used to fish here and our livestock could graze and drink," said Mr Gassed, 35, from a hamlet near Huwaizah.

Southern Iraq's marshlands were inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage site in 2016, both for their biodiversity and their ancient history. But now, beds of dry streams snake around the once verdant wetlands, and the area's Um al-Naaj lake has been reduced to puddles of muddy water among largely dry ground.

Like his father before him, Mr Gassed raises buffaloes, but only five of the family's around 30 animals are left. The others died or were sold as the family struggles to make ends meet. Family members watch over those that remain, fearful that the weak, underfed beasts might fall in the mud and die.

"We have been protesting for more than two years and no one is listening," Mr Gassed said.

"We are at a loss where to go. Our lives are over."

Nestled between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, the Mesopotamian Marshes suffered under dictator Saddam Hussein, who ordered that they be drained in 1991 as punishment for communities protecting insurgents.

The wetlands have sporadically gone through years of harsh drought in the past, before being revived by good rainy seasons.

But between August 2020 and this month, 46 per cent of the swamplands of southern Iraq, including Huwaizah and Chibayish, suffered total surface water loss, according to Dutch peace-building organisation Pax.