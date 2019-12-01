Iraqis keep up protests despite PM's vow to quit

NASIRIYAH (Iraq) • Iraqis kept up anti-government protests yesterday, unsatisfied with the Prime Minister's vow to resign and insisting on the overhaul of a system that they say is corrupt and beholden to foreign powers.

Protesters have hit the streets since early October in the largest grassroots movement Iraq has seen in decades, sparked by fury at poor public services, lack of jobs and endemic government graft.

The decentralised protests were met with violence from security forces and armed groups, leaving more than 420 people dead and 15,000 wounded, according to a tally compiled from medics and an Iraqi rights commission.

The toll spiked dramatically last week, when a crackdown by security forces left dozens dead in Baghdad, the Shi'ite shrine city of Najaf and the southern hot spot of Nasiriyah - the birthplace of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

Facing pressure from the street and the country's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, Mr Abdel Mahdi announced last Friday that he would submit his resignation to Parliament, which is due to meet today.

But demonstrations have not subsided, with crowds in the capital Baghdad and across the Shi'ite-majority south sticking to their demand of complete regime change.

Iraqi officials said two protesters were killed and at least 26 wounded in Baghdad and southern Iraq yesterday as security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at protesters.

"We'll keep up this movement," said one protester in the southern hot spot of Diwaniyah, where thousands turned out early yesterday.

"Abdel Mahdi's resignation is only the first step, and now all corrupt figures must be removed and judged," the protester added.

Hundreds converged in the main protest camp in Nasiriyah's city centre and set tyres ablaze on three bridges over the Euphrates River.

Iraq's second holy city, Karbala, was rocked by overnight clashes, with young protesters and security forces trading fire bombs until the early hours of the morning.

The spike in violence was set off when protesters stormed and set fire to the Iranian consulate in Najaf last Wednesday, accusing Iraq's neighbour of propping up the Baghdad government.

Teheran demanded Iraq take decisive action against the protesters and hours later, Mr Abdel Mahdi ordered military chiefs to "impose security and restore order".

Men in civilian clothes opened fire on demonstrators and tribal fighters deployed in the streets to defend them in stand-offs that sparked fears of open clashes.

Over two days, 42 people were shot dead in Nasiriyah, 22 in Najaf and three in Baghdad.

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced yesterday that it had formed a committee to investigate the events, pledging to "punish those who attacked protesters".

Chief Justice Faeq Zeidan is on a list of names circulated as possible replacements for Mr Abdel Mahdi.

Iraq's Cabinet said in a statement that it convened an emergency session yesterday to discuss Mr Abdel Mahdi's stepping down, and approved the resignations of key staff. Experts said Parliament must approve Mr Abdel Mahdi's resignation for it to be valid.

