Iraqi woman faces daily battle caring for 22 grandchildren

MOSUL (Iraq) • More than a year since the expulsion of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group from Mosul, Madam Sana Ibrahim bears daily hardship to look after her 22 grandchildren.

The 61-year-old lost five family members during the militants' occupation of the Iraqi city.

Dressed in a long black robe, Madam Sana's day never seems to end. She is surrounded by children - girls with pigtails and boys in colourful T-shirts, the youngest of whom is just two years old and the eldest 16.

She also cares for her 71-year-old husband Mowafaq Hamid, who has Alzheimer's disease.

Madam Sana's greatest challenge is finding enough food for the household of 32 people.

During the militants' three-year rule of Mosul, her sons Fares and Ghazwan were abducted by ISIS, along with her son-in-law Massud.

The men were members of the security forces and considered "apostates" by ISIS.

GRATEFUL We live, thanks to the donations of charitable souls in Mosul. Without them, we would have already died from hunger and illness. MADAM SANA IBRAHIM, who had to scramble with her family to find a new place to live after their home was destroyed in fighting between Iraqi forces and ISIS.

The group probably killed them, says Madam Sana, who hopes to find their bodies one day.

Throughout the ISIS occupation, hundreds of government soldiers and police officers were kidnapped and executed by the militants, their bodies dumped in mass graves around the northern city.

Iraqi forces launched an offensive in 2016 to retake Mosul, prompting a months-long battle in the heart of the city, which culminated in ISIS' ouster in July last year.

Two of Madam Sana's other children were killed in the battle. The historic district of western Mosul was also devastated in the fighting.

Madam Sana and her family had to scramble to find a new place to live after their home was destroyed.

They moved to the eastern part of the city, paying 500,000 dinars (S$567) a month to rent a house where they would squeeze into a living space of 150 sq m.

Paying the rent is a struggle for Madam Sana, whose four surviving children are all unemployed.

"We live, thanks to the donations of charitable souls in Mosul. Without them, we would have already died from hunger and illness," she said.

During Agence France-Presse's visit, one such benefactor showed up, bearing bags of clothes and food. The civil servant said she donates part of her and her son's monthly salaries to help struggling families.

She is hardly the only person who is helping, said Madam Sana, who also has vocal cord paralysis. She is waiting to hear if the government will provide pensions of 500,000 dinars a month for her sons, who worked in the military and police.

"I hope that the authorities will give pensions and housing for those orphans because I am not going to live for 100 years," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS