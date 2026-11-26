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DUHOK, Iraq, Nov 26 - Thousands of Kurds protested in their semi-autonomous region on Thursday against Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's campaign to take over oil fields controlled by Kurdish security forces and deploy federal troops at the region's international borders.

The moves against the Kurds, just a week after Zaidi ordered a showdown against a Shi'ite militia aligned with Iran, put Zaidi in confrontation with two major factions in a country where armed groups have amassed power over decades of ethno-sectarian civil war. Both crackdowns have been linked to alleged oil-smuggling rings.

Iraq's highest court ruled on Wednesday that Baghdad can deploy federal forces along all international borders including in the Kurdistan region.

In the regional capital Erbil a banner with an image of a Kurdish leader and flag read: “Kurdistan Region will not submit to an unconstitutional decision or to the imposition of the will of any person or party."

Kenjo Khalaf, a university student at a protest in another Kurdish city, Duhok, told Reuters: "We do not accept an attack on Kurdistan's land and will not allow anyone to interfere in our land. We are a peaceful people and we want security for everyone."

The court decision appears to be a victory for Zaidi, a 41-year-old multimillionaire businessman and political novice who came to power in a compromise just six months ago. But political analysts say it may yet prove difficult to implement measures that challenge entrenched interests.

HISTORY OF STRAINED TIES

Ties between Baghdad and the Kurds have often been strained over control of oil, money, territory and trade. The central government responded with force when Kurdistan held an independence referendum in 2017, though relations have lately grown calmer.

Zaidi has directed the federal oil ministry to manage oil fields under Kurdish security control in four provinces outside the Kurdistan region where Kurdish forces had extended their grip.

The Kurdistan Regional Government on Wednesday rejected what it called "military language and threats" in a statement from the spokesman for the Iraqi military announcing the new steps.

It said it was working with federal authorities to combat corruption and called for an end to oil smuggling across Iraq, one of the world's leading oil producers and an ally of both the United States and Iran.

In Zaidi's other major standoff, the prime minister ordered the army last week to prepare to enter Jurf al-Sakhar south of Baghdad, where the government accuses Iran-aligned militia Kataib Hezbollah of running a smuggling operation. The group was initially defiant but agreed to let soldiers enter the city. REUTERS