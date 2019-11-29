Iraqi forces kill at least 28 anti-Iran protesters

BAGHDAD • Iraqi security forces yesterday shot dead at least 28 people after protesters stormed and torched an Iranian consulate overnight, in what could be a turning point in the uprising against the Teheran-backed authorities.

At least 24 people died when troops opened fire on demonstrators who blocked a bridge in the southern city of Nassiriya before dawn yesterday. Medical sources said dozens of others were wounded.

Four others were killed in the capital Baghdad, where security forces opened fire with live ammunition and rubber bullets against protesters near a bridge over the Tigris river.

The incidents marked one of the bloodiest days since the uprising began at the start of October with anti-corruption demonstrations that have since swelled into a revolt against the authorities scorned by young demonstrators as stooges of Teheran.

In Najaf, a city of ancient pilgrimage shrines that serves as seat of Iraq's powerful Shi'ite clergy, the Iranian consulate was reduced to a charred ruin after it was stormed overnight.

Protesters have accused the Iraqi authorities of turning against their own people to defend Iran.

"All the riot police in Najaf and the security forces started shooting at us as if we were burning Iraq as a whole," a protester who witnessed the burning of the consulate told Reuters, asking not to be identified.

Another protester, Mr Ali, described the attack on the consulate as "a brave act and a reaction from the Iraqi people", adding: "We don't want the Iranians."

But he predicted more violence, saying: "There will be revenge from Iran, I'm sure. They're still here and the security forces are going to keep shooting at us."

So far, the authorities have been unyielding in response to the unrest, shooting dead hundreds of demonstrators with live ammunition and tear gas, while floating proposals for political reform that the protesters have dismissed as trivial and cosmetic.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has so far rejected calls to resign, after meetings with senior politicians that were attended by the commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, the elite unit that directs its militia allies abroad.

Military commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of the Popular Mobilisation Forces said the groups would use full force against anyone trying to attack Iraq's most powerful Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is based in Najaf.

Dr Fanar Haddad, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore's Middle East Institute, said the Iraqi government might use the burning of the Iranian consulate as a pretext for an even more heavy-handed crackdown.

"This might reinforce the government's narrative that protesters are infiltrators, saboteurs and up to no good," he said. "It sends a message to Iran but also works to the advantage of people like Muhandis... (giving) a pretext to clamp down and framing what happened as a threat against Sistani."

Mr Sistani himself has appeared to back the protesters since the unrest erupted, calling on politicians to meet the popular demands for reform.

REUTERS