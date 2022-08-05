Iraqi cleric wants new polls amid political crisis

BAGHDAD • Powerful Shi'ite leader Moqtada Sadr, whose bloc won the most seats in Iraq's elections last year, has demanded that Parliament be dissolved and new elections be called.

Nearly 10 months on from the last elections, the country still has no government and no new prime minister or president after repeated squabbles between factions over forming a coalition.

In the latest political turmoil to strike the oil-rich but war-scarred country, Mr Sadr on Wednesday called for a "revolutionary and peaceful process, then early democratic elections after a dissolution of Parliament".

"I am certain that the majority of the population is exasperated by the ruling class in its entirety, including some (politicians) belonging to my movement", Mr Sadr said. His televised speech came as his supporters occupied Parliament for a fifth consecutive day, in protest against a nomination for prime minister by a rival Shi'ite faction, the Iran-backed Coordination Framework.

Supporters of that rival faction have in recent days accused Mr Sadr of attempting to launch a coup.

"From now on, there will be no more old-guard politicians, whatever their affiliation," Mr Sadr added.

Mr Sadr, who once led an anti-US militia and who has millions of devoted followers, noted that he also had "no interest" in negotiating with his rivals.

The cleric's supporters have set up an encampment with tents and food stalls, and Mr Sadr on Wednesday called on them to continue. "The revolutionaries and protesters participating in the sit-in must stay and continue their camp until the demands are realised," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE