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Iraq says 40 daily Iranian flights cleared to fly to and from Najaf

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian passenger carrying luggage leaves Najaf International Airport after arriving on an AVA Airlines flight, in Najaf, Iraq, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo

Oct 2 - Iranian airlines excluding Mahan Air are allowed 40 daily flights to and from Iraq's Najaf international airport, the Iraqi prime minister's office said on Friday, following a suspension of flights due to US sanctions.

• Iraq had halted flights to and from Iran last week, in line with US sanctions

• Reuters reported earlier this week that the US was set to grant a one-month US Treasury waiver to allow for flights carrying Shi'ite Muslim religious pilgrims between Iran and Iraq

• The Iraqi government had sought exemptions for travel related to pilgrimage, medical treatment and education

• "The Prime Minister appreciates the positive response shown by the US government to Iraqi efforts and its cooperation in granting the requested exemption," the statement said

• The US accuses Iranian carrier Mahan Air of transporting Iran's Revolutionary Guards personnel, as well as weapons and drones. REUTERS