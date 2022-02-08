Iraq presidential vote in doubt following political turmoil

BAGHDAD • A scheduled vote by Iraq's Parliament to elect a new national president was thrown into doubt yesterday after key factions announced boycotts and a front runner was suspended by a court.

A cancellation would be the latest chapter of political turmoil in the war-scarred country which, almost four months after a general election, still has not chosen a new prime minister.

The vote for the head of state - a post with a four-year mandate held by convention by a member of Iraq's Kurdish minority, and currently occupied by Mr Barham Salih - was scheduled for noon.

But there was little hope the 329-seat Parliament in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone would be able to clinch the necessary two-thirds quorum to choose a new person for the largely ceremonial post.

The largest parliamentary bloc, led by powerful political kingmaker and Shi'ite Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and holding 73 seats, was first to announce a boycott last Saturday.

It was followed on Sunday by the 51-member Sovereignty Coalition led by a Sadr ally, parliamentary Speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi.

The 31-seat Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) then announced it would also stay away, in order to "continue consultations and dialogue between political blocs". Another key bloc, the Cooperation Framework grouping several Shi'ite parties, also said the session should not take place, citing the political turmoil since last October's election.

The polls were marred by record low turnout, post-election threats and violence, and a delay of several months until the final results were confirmed.

Negotiations among political groups have failed to form a majority parliamentary coalition to name a new prime minister to succeed Mr Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The process towards a presidential vote was further thrown into disarray on Sunday when Iraq's Supreme Court temporarily suspended Mr Salih's key challenger, Hoshyar Zebari, 68.

The court cited corruption charges against Zebari, a former foreign minister from the KDP. He has denied the graft allegations.

The delay of the presidential vote would deepen Iraq's political troubles since last October's election. Within 15 days after the new Iraqi president is elected, he must choose a prime minister from the largest bloc in Parliament. The prime minister, a Shi'ite Muslim according to political tradition, then has a month to form his government.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE