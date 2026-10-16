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Iraq parliament approves remaining cabinet posts, PM deputies

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Oct 15 - Iraq's parliament on Thursday approved the remainder of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's cabinet, completing the formation of a government that took office five months ago with several key positions, lawmakers said.

• Lawmakers approved 11 portfolios, including Nayef al-Shammari as defence minister and Yasir al-Maliki as interior minister

• Positions had been vacant since Zaidi's government took office in May

• Parliament postponed votes on the nominee for migration and displacement minister due to disagreement among parties, lawmakers said

• Lawmakers also approved three deputy prime ministers, including Laith al-Khazali, a senior leader of the Iran-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement

• The US in 2020 designated Asaib Ahl al-Haq as a foreign terrorist organisation and its leaders, brothers Qais al-Khazali and Laith al-Khazali, as specially designated global terrorists

• The US has accused the group of carrying out attacks against US and coalition forces in Iraq

• Zaidi's government programme pledged economic reforms, anti-corruption measures and efforts to strengthen state institutions

• But it faces significant challenges, including rebuilding an economy hit by regional instability, tackling endemic corruption, and bringing Iran-allied armed groups under greater state control REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.