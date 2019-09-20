Iran's Zarif to travel to UN summit after earlier doubts over US visa

NEW YORK (DPA) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to travel to the United States on Friday (Sept 20) to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), his spokesman said on Thursday, after earlier doubts over the US issuing visas for the visit.

Zarif "is leaving for New York early on Friday morning to attend the 74th session of the UNGA," spokesman Abbas Mousavi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, Zarif accused his US counterpart Mike Pompeo of refusing to issue visas for Iran's delegation.

"(Pompeo) tries to dodge US obligation to issue visas for UN delegates by resorting to self-arrogated designations," Iran's foreign minister tweeted.

According to Teheran, neither Zarif nor Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had received their visas for the upcoming UN assembly by Wednesday.

Rouhani and his presidential delegation had planned to fly to New York on Monday, three days after Zarif and his team.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday blamed Iran for the drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities at the weekend, calling the attacks an "act of war" by Iran.

Related Story Iran warns against war as US and Saudi weigh response to oil attack

Related Story Weapons in Saudi attack similar to Iranian ones, say analysts

The top US diplomat appeared to dial back his rhetoric on Thursday, saying the US wanted a "peaceful resolution."

Yemen's Houthi rebels had previously claimed responsibility for the strikes, claims that Pompeo called "fraudulent."

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump directed the US Treasury Department to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran following the weekend attacks.

Iran has denied any involvement in the strikes.

The UN General Assembly begins on Tuesday, and Rouhani is expected to hold a speech on Wednesday.

There had been speculation for weeks over whether Rouhani and Trump would meet on the sidelines of the annual summit of nations.