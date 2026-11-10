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Iran's top security official says no talks underway with US

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Adviser to Iran's supreme leader Mohsen Rezaei attends a farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iran, for international delegates at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran, July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Adviser to Iran's supreme leader Mohsen Rezaei attends a farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iran, for international delegates at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran, July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Nov 10 - Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei said there are currently no negotiations taking place between Tehran and Washington, in an interview with pro-Iran broadcaster Al-Mayadeen.

Iran has insisted the US must meet seven conditions set out in a June interim agreement before the Strait of Hormuz can reopen and negotiations resume.

Rezaei said Iran had asked the US for a "clear and explicit" response to its conditions, but had yet to receive one, adding that Washington could respond in the future.

After meeting with mediator Qatar on Monday, US President Donald Trump played down the likelihood of major warfare restarting soon but remained unwilling to accept the existing Iranian truce plan. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.